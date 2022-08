(Riverton, WY) – There will be an Urban Deer Reduction Public Meeting tomorrow, August 10, 5:30 PM, in the City Hall Council Chambers, according to a post on the Riverton Police Department (RPD) Facebook page.

“This meeting is open to the public. We encourage the attendance of anyone with questions or concerns; landowners who would like to provide access to their land; participants interested in harvesting urban deer; and anyone in need of donated meat.”