WhatsHappening: The Dancing With the Stars Lander & Riverton public dress rehearsal is tonight!

(Lander, WY) – If you can’t make it to the official Dancing With the Stars Lander & Riverton event this Saturday, fret not.

The Friday Family Fun Dress Rehearsal

“Join us on April 28th at 5:30pm for the open to the public dress rehearsal. Great for families who want some no frills friday night fun! There will be discounted tickets at the door and a cash bar and food for purchase.”

Learn more at ces-usa.com/dancingwiththestars.

Can’t make it to either event? County 10 will be live streaming the whole thing!