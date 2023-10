(Lander, WY) – Tribal Cultural Educator Ivan Posey will do a presentation for the next Sinks Canyon Deeper Meaning Series event, put on by Sinks Canyon WILD, The Inn at Lander, and Mamaw’s Kitchen.

Posey’s “Wind River Indian Reservation: Resilience & Strength” presentation will take place on October 19, at 6:30 PM at the Inn at Lander, in the Wind River room.

Doors open at 6:00 PM.

