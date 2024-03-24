Coffee Time: Sinks Canyon WILD continues their Deeper Meaning Series March 25; we chat with the two guest speakers

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Jessica Moore and Connor Maher.

Moore is the Sinks Canyon Superintendent and Maher is the south zone trails coordinator for the Shoshone National Forest, and both will be the speakers at the upcoming Sinks Canyon WILD Deeper Meaning Series presentation.

This presentation will cover trail management and development in the Sinks Canyon, and you can get a teaser of the speaker’s topics in the full Coffee Time interview below!

