Migratory Bird Day celebration set for May in Sinks Canyon

(Fremont County, WY) – Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with a special festival centered on “Protect Insects, Protect Birds,” at the Sinks Canyon Visitor Center, May 11 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Sinks Canyon State Park, in partnership with Audubon Rockies, hosts this programming that focuses on the importance of insects as essential food sources for migratory birds.

This free program, open to the public, features hands on activities and resources with interesting information for bird lovers of all ages and knowledge levels.

World Migratory Bird Day, observed the second Saturday in May in the U.S. and Canada, strives to increase the level of awareness about the threats that birds are facing and promoting bird conservation globally.

Sinks Canyon is located six miles southwest of Lander on WYO 131. For questions or more information, contact Angelina Stancampiano at 307-677-2461.