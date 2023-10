(Lander, WY) – Are you looking for funding? Ditch groups are invited to attend a meeting where we will discuss the pros and cons of forming a Watershed Improvement District (WID) or an Irrigation District (ID). Such organizations can qualify for funding that is not available to individuals or loosely formed groups. Refreshments will be served. No need to RSVP.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lander Community Center.