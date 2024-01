(Lander, WY) – The Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race will be in Lander on Jan. 27 for the Musher Meet and Greet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Main Street.

Then, on Sunday, Jan. 28, it’s race day! More details will be released as the date draws closer!

Check out the post below from the Meet and Greet organizer!

Advertisement