(Riverton, WY) – Fremont County Roller Derby is hosting a new skater boot camp all October long for both youth and adults. The camp will be held at the Fairgrounds in Riverton.

Check out the days and times of the practices on the flyer below. Those interested in joining or if you have questions should contact Fremont County Roller Derby through Facebook or by texting (307) 399-5369. h/t Fremont County Roller Derby