WhatsHappening: Monthly wyoming talent showcase ‘Stage Presence’ takes place Wednesday night at the Maverick Lounge

(Lander, WY) – The Stage Presence monthly performance series continues tomorrow night, December 13 with the next round of Wyoming talent varying from music to comedy to spoken word and more.

This month’s showcase will change locations to the now cigarette-free and newly renovated Maverick Lounge, located at 808 Main Street in Lander.

The festivities begin at 7:00 PM, with December’s featured performers including:

Don Cooper

Tim Irvin

Speakeasy

Kyah Flom

Quinn Cerovski

Vince Tropea

String Theory

The Stage Presence showcase is open to Wyoming musicians, comedians, poets, speakers and pretty much any form of entertainers (within reason), who can sign up in advance of the next month’s night by messaging the Stage Presence Facebook page.