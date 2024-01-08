WhatsHappening: Monthly Wyoming talent showcase ‘Stage Presence’ continues Wednesday night with music, poetry, comedy

(Lander, WY) – The Stage Presence monthly performance series continues this Wednesday night, January 10 with the next round of Wyoming talent consisting of music, poetry and comedy.

This month’s showcase will once again take place at the now cigarette-free and newly renovated Maverick Lounge, located at 808 Main Street in Lander.

The festivities begin at 6:30 PM, with January’s featured performers including:

Candice & Brady Frude

Tom Brady

Annelise Wright

Micah Wyatt

Preston Beasley

Vince Tropea

Christian Wallowing Bull (promoting new album “My First Buffalo Hunt”)

The Stage Presence showcase is open to Wyoming musicians, comedians, poets, speakers and pretty much any form of entertainers (within reason), who can sign up in advance of the next month’s night by messaging the Stage Presence Facebook page.