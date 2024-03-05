More

    #WhatsHappening: LVHS ‘Night at the Museum’ set for March 12

    Avery Bever proudly displayed her family’s extensive military backgrounds, and was even wearing her dad’s NAVY uniform at the 2023 LVHS Night at the Museum event. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Lander, WY ) – Lander Valley High School’s annual Night at the Museum event will once again take place this year, and is set for March 12.

    The event is open to the public, and goes from 5:30 to 7:30 in the LVHS auxiliary gym.

    Each year the Night at the Museum, which is put on by the LVHS American history classes, gives LVHS juniors a chance to present projects that provide the history of something related to their families from Lander and all over the world.

    Be sure to stop by LVHS to show your support!

