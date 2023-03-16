PHOTOS: Hundreds of student family members attended LVHS Night at the Museum event Tuesday

Will Edlund regaled attendees with tales of his "Great Great Great Grandfather," and even had some family recipe potato doughnuts, both fried and baked. h/t Vince Tropea

(Lander, WY) – (Lander, WY) – The annual Lander Valley High School (LVHS) Night at the Museum event was held Tuesday night from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, and once again brought in quite the crowd in its 14th year.

Each year the event gives students a chance to present projects that provide the history of something related to their families from Lander and all over the world, and also offers a glimpse into the lives of folks from the past.

This year once again provided attendees the opportunity to learn some pretty amazing history, ranging from war heroes to hunters, musicians, early settlers and many more.

Check out some of the students’ presentations below!

Kiara Friday shared the history behind a family Northern Traditional Men’s Dancing Staff and war club, and war shield. h/t Vince Tropea
Luka Kramer presented his family’s Swedish immigrant and blacksmithing roots. h/t Vince Tropea
Randall Wise provided the story behind instruments from three different generations of his family, including a violin, clarinet and accordion. h/t Vince Tropea
Avery Bever proudly displayed her family’s extensive military backgrounds, and was even wearing her dad’s NAVY uniform. h/t Vince Tropea

