PHOTOS: Hundreds of student family members attended LVHS Night at the Museum event Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – (Lander, WY) – The annual Lander Valley High School (LVHS) Night at the Museum event was held Tuesday night from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, and once again brought in quite the crowd in its 14th year. h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea

Each year the event gives students a chance to present projects that provide the history of something related to their families from Lander and all over the world, and also offers a glimpse into the lives of folks from the past.

This year once again provided attendees the opportunity to learn some pretty amazing history, ranging from war heroes to hunters, musicians, early settlers and many more.