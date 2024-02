(Lander, WY) – The Lander Boy Scout Troop 52 will be holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, February 24 from 4-6:00 PM at the VFW.

The cost is $10 per person and includes spaghetti, side salad and bread, plus ice tea or water.

There will also be a bake sale for desert.

All funds go towards helping the troop offset costs for camp and other activities.

Check out the flyer below for all the info!