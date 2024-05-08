More

    Cool, cloudy, breezy conditions for Wednesday; precipitation likely

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that the low pressure center that has affected our weather the past couple days will retrograde back towards northeast Wyoming today, May 8, which means rain will redevelop with cloudy skies and windy conditions throughout the day.

    As that low pressure center exits, a different trough of low pressure will “pinwheel” around the backside of that center, which will turn those west/northwest winds toward the north and cause likely snow for the east slope of the Wind River mountains tonight into tomorrow.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that warmer and dryer conditions are expected by week’s end and over the weekend.

    High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 30’s.

    h/t NWSR
