WhatsHappening: Boysen Back-to-School Bash on Saturday

Starting at 1 pm on Saturday, August 20th, Boysen State Park will be hosting one last hurrah before school starts!

This event will include both wet and dry bounce houses (so bring your swimsuits and towels!) as well as a Cornhole tournament. No pre-registration is required, just show up and sign up! There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in the tournament!

As always, the Boysen Marina will be serving lunch and dinner at their establishment!



Thank you to our sponsors: Fremont County Cornhole and Angel’s Jumping Jamboree!

Reminder: All Wyoming state park rules apply, INCLUDING the required day use fees of $7 per vehicle.