Travel website highlights Sinks Canyon, Boysen among list of top state park, historic sites

(Wyoming) – Travel website travel2next.com recently compiled a list of some of Wyoming’s top state parks and historic sites, and among the list were Fremont County locales Boysen State Park and Sinks Canyon State Park.

“With a mix of state historical parks and state parks in Wyoming, you can look forward to a fantastic blend of natural and historical adventures,” travel2next says of the state’s many scenic wonders.

Here’s what they had to say of the local spots.

Advertisement

Boysen State Park:

Boysen State Park is situated on the northern side of the Boysen Reservoir in central Wyoming, just on the edge of the Wind River Reservation. The Boysen Reservoir is strikingly juxtaposed against the rugged beige coloured desert. The landscape is beautiful but almost otherworldly. Fishing is a popular activity and is diverse to say the least.

You can catch largemouth bass, stonecat, mountain whitefish and bluegill to name a few. In winter Boysen is also a great place for ice fishing. There’s the Lower and Upper Wind River Campgrounds for a shaded treed camping spot. This campground is very peaceful and close to the creek. Boysen State Park is at 120 Boysen Dr, Shoshoni, WY 82649.

Sinks Canyon State Park:

Sinks Canyon State Park is south of Wind River Reservation and three hours from Jackson. This rugged canyon is known for its unique geological formation “the sinks”. This is a phenomenon where the river disappears underground close to the mouth of the canyon. The park is part of a magnificent ecosystem with sagebrush, juniper trees, meadows and conifer forests to explore.

One of the best things about such a diverse landscape is the amount of wildlife and bird life that can be found. You should definitely hike the three-mile (roundtrip) trailhead that leads to Middle Fork Falls. You will need a reservation to camp at Sinks Canyon, which has regular camping as well as cabins and yurts. Sinks Canyon State Park is at 3079 Sinks Canyon Rd, Lander, WY 82520.

Advertisement

To see the full list of state parks and historic sites from travel2next.com, click here.