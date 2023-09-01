Celebrate National Public Lands Day at Boysen, Sinks

(Fremont County, WY) – Celebrate the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands this September! Help restore, improve, and enjoy Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails across the state by attending an upcoming National Public Lands Day event in Fremont County.

Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day (NPLD) is a nationwide initiative led by the National Environmental Education Foundation. This annual celebration brings out hundreds of thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. NPLD is also a “Fee-Free Day”—one of only five days a year when entrance fees are waived at national parks and other public lands.

This year, NPLD is celebrating 30 Years of Care and Community. In the past decade alone, over 1 million volunteers have donated almost 5 million hours of their time for public lands, worth an estimated $133 million. These efforts are crucial to preserving our natural resources for future generations to enjoy.

“Not only does National Public Lands Day give us the opportunity to give back and to take care of the public spaces we enjoy recreating on throughout the year, but it also gives us the chance to connect with our communities and to create kinship amongst those volunteering,” states Laurel Stephens, Outreach Coordinator for Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation.

In honor of this annual celebration, day use and entrance fees will be waived at all Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites on September 23.

This year, two Fremont County Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites will also host National Public Lands Day events.

Event details for participating sites are as follows:

Boysen State Park – Sept. 1-30 Month-long Park Clean-up & Virtual Stewardship Challenge. Pick up litter anywhere in the park and take a photo of you in action. Tag Boysen State Park on Facebook or comment your photo on Boysen’s NPLD Facebook posts and be entered to win a special prize. For more information, please contact 307-876-2796.

Sinks Canyon State Park – Sept. 30 9 a.m. Park Improvement Projects, meet at Visitor Center. Volunteers will join staff for a morning of park improvement projects such as pruning, trail maintenance, campsite maintenance and more. Projects will vary in required skill and knowledge; volunteers will be assigned tasks based on interest and ability. Sinks Canyon State Park will also host a weekend long campout with Women Who Hike; pre-registration is required and space is limited. For more information and registration, please contact 307-677-2461 or register at wyoparks.info/NPLDWWH.

Participants are encouraged to “know before you go” and to prepare for weather conditions. Supplies will be provided at most locations; however, participants are also encouraged to bring their own gloves where applicable in addition water and snacks.

