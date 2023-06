(Riverton, WY) – Head down to the east softball complex off of Smith Road to support the first-ever Battle for Mental Health First Responder’s Co-Ed Softball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Eight teams are participating in this first year. Pool play begins at 8 am on Saturday, June 24, and bracket play happens Sunday, June 25.

Funds raised at the event go toward the Wyoming L.A.S.T. Team. Click here to read our earlier post.

Advertisement