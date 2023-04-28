Hamilton signs to play softball at the next level

(Lander, WY) – Lillyan Hamilton from Lander Valley High School has signed her letter of intent to play softball at North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS). “It was super exciting (signing her letter)! I’m so happy and proud.” Hamilton said. It will be a good experience after playing for so many years, and I think is a good next step!”

Josh Hatch has coached Hamilton in travel softball and was excited when she moved onto the next level. “It’s awesome! I’m excited to see her at the next level. She has a love for the game. Hamilton has such a desire and so much talent!”

The Wildcats are a division three junior college school, who are currently 20-13 on the season, and are ranked second in division three softball. “The coach reached out to me! I really liked the team when I went up to visit.” Hamilton said on the athletic side why she wanted to go to NDSCS. In addition, the college offers an internship that she believes will be a great experience for her. “It’s a very ag-based school which is what I am going into and think it’s a good fit for me.”

Hamilton is one of the few softball players that has had to travel to Worland to play for their softball team since there currently isn’t a team in Fremont County. Along with her years of playing, she believes it’s helped her reach this point. “It’s a lot of dedication, I enjoy it with the girls around the state.”

Hatch says NDSCS is going to get a lot with Hamilton on the team. “Over the next two years, they are going to get an awesome player that are super happy with!” Hatch said. “She is going to give it her all and help make the program better!”

If you know of any college signings happening in Fremont County. Email [email protected]

