Riverton School Board to continue employee concealed carry firearms discussion Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, September 27 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include a continued discussion between the trustees about employee concealed carry firearms on school property. Click here to read our post from the last meeting.

The trustees are currently slated to take action on one item Tuesday night:

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for Key

Club / Student Council to travel to Estes Park, Colorado in October 2022 for Key Leader.

They are not requesting funds.

Other discussion items include softball. Earlier this year, Reggie Miller brought sanctioning softball before the board. Click here to read our earlier post.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.