The Iron Pigs did it the hard way, working back through the bracket to take the Riverton Co-Ed Slow Pitch Softball championship.

They lost 16-1 on Wednesday sending them into the elimination but came back Friday evening to win two close games 14-11 and 10-9 before taking the title tilt 17-7.

Friday’s games were delayed by lightning and heavy rainfall during a fast-moving thunderstorm that swept through Riverton.

