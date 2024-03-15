Red Canyon RMEF annual banquet set for April 20

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Red Canyon Chapter is hosting their annual fundraising banquet on Saturday, April 20th, 2024, at the Lander Community Center. The doors will open at 4 p.m. for a social event of fun, live & silent auctions, games & raffles along with a prime rib dinner.

Reserved tables are available in limited number, please call Robert Laird for details at 307-349-3335 or email: [email protected]. Tickets for the event can also be purchased here. Purchase your tickets by April 1st to be entered into a drawing for one Wapiti Special Raffle Ticket Package!

The RMEF works diligently in their conservation efforts to the elk population. Funds from this event is used to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage.

Here is a glimpse of this years Red Canyon Chapter’s event highlights:

WAPITI SPECIAL $500 of General Raffle Tickets, $150 of Gun Board tickets & $200 of Progressive Raffle tickets for only $500.

EARLY BIRD GENERAL RAFFLE SPECIAL $200 worth of general raffle tickets for $100 or $100 General Raffle tickets for $50. The general raffle will include over $8000 worth of merchandise and firearms. Must be present to win. General Raffle Special must be purchased prior to the banquet on April 20.

10 GUN RAFFLE It will start with 10 firearms and 600 tickets. For every 100 tickets sold after the initial 600 tickets, another firearm will be added! Need not be present to win.

PROGRESSIVE RIFLE/BOW SPECIAL 7 Tickets for $100. Winner chooses between a Browning AB3 Western Hunter 300 win mag or a Mathews Phase4 29 Bow. Need not be present to win

Thank you to Fremont Motor Company, the Corporate Sponsor for the 2023 Red Canyon Chapter Banquet.

For more information, contact Robert Laird at 307-349-3335 or [email protected].