Dubois U.S. HWY 26/287 Project public meeting set for April 17

(Dubois, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) invite interested citizens to attend a public meeting to discuss updates on the U.S. Highway 26/287 mitigation plan and timeline to address wildlife/vehicle collisions east and west of Dubois.

The public meeting begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Dennison Lodge, 909 W Ramshorn, Dubois.

“The focus of this meeting is to re-acquaint the public on the mitigation strategy put in place to address the hundreds of wildlife/vehicle collisions documented on Highway 26 in the Dubois area,” said Wyoming Game and Fish Department Lander Region Wildlife Management Coordinator Daryl Lutz.

“The mitigation plan and effort in this area was launched in response to the numerous wildlife/vehicle collisions and citizen requests to address them along this stretch of highway,” Lutz said. “Highway 26 is now the top priority for the two agencies to secure the needed funding and to begin work in the next few years. We will lay out a tentative timeline and strategy to secure funding and implement the project for these wildlife crossings – specifically, segment six, where three underpasses and one overpass will be constructed.”

For more information, contact Lutz at (307) 335-2616 or WYDOT District 5 Construction Engineer Randy Merritt at (307) 568-3400.