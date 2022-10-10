Fremont County Rodeo Royalty Competition

It seems like a long time until the 2023 Fremont County Fair but the competition for Fair Royalty was held Sunday at the Central Wyoming College Arena and the Fremont County Fair Center. 2023 Fremont County Fair Queen Charmayne Dewey competed in the flag competition. {h/t Randy Tucker} 2022 Fremont County Fair Queen Piper Loomis took a lap around the arena. {h/t Randy Tucker}

The arena portion of the competition featured riding, riding while carrying a flag for the queen and junior queen contestants along with answering questions from a panel of three judges on rodeo, horsemanship, and on Fremont County. Heidi Shade took the Wyoming flag before riding in competiion around the arena. {h/t Randy Tucker}

Charmayne Dewey, a senior at Shoshoni High School was crowned queen. Charmayne is the daughter of Jim Dewey and the late Taunya Dewey. She takes over the responsibilities of 2022 queen Piper Loomis who also rode in exhibition at the event.

Jordan Nielsen calmed her horse before the competition. {h/t Randy Tucker}

In the Junior Queen competition, Heidi Shade was crowned queen with Sam Wahl as the First Attendant and Jordan Nielson Second Runner-up. Sam Wahl finished second in the Junior Queen competition. {h/t Randy Tucker}

Kimberly Weber and Remmington Prince competed in the Princess Division and Raven Vukich in the Junior Princess. Prince was crowned Fremont County Fair Princess and Weber First Attendant.

Remington Prince was named Fremont County Fair Princess. {h/t Randy Tucker} Kimberly Weber and her dad Matthew prepared to compete. She finished as Princess First Attendant. {h/t Randy Tucker}

At the Fremont County Fair Center contestants competed in modeling, speech, and in answering impromptu fun and factual questions. Raven Vukich prepared for the Junior Princess competition. {h/t Randy Tucker}

The judges this year were 2022 Miss Rodeo Wyoming Madelaine McElwee, and Bruce and Debbie Keller.

