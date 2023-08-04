Welcome the newest partners to Fremont Therapy’s ownership group

Exciting Announcement! We are delighted to introduce the two newest owners/partners behind Fremont Therapy Group! Please join us in giving a warm welcome to Lori Ridgway and Kim Asbell, to our ownership group, joining hands with our esteemed partners, Kris Nelson, Tom Davis, Mitch Johnson, Michelle Cook, Nate Tanner and Brent Kaufman.

Lori has been an invaluable part of our team since October 2021, serving as our dedicated Director of Operations (DOO). With an impressive background in the field and a wealth of experience, she has been a driving force in our company’s growth and success. Having resided in Wyoming for over 30 years, Lori’s deep-rooted connections throughout the state and her profound understanding of our communities’ unique needs make her an exceptional leader. Her passion for improving the lives of our patients, along with her expertise in staff development and new program facilitation, contributes significantly to the excellence of our services.

Kim, on the other hand, is a true Wyoming native and has been an integral part of Fremont Therapy for more than twenty-five years. Co-directing our flagship and largest clinic in Riverton, she plays a crucial role in ensuring our patients receive the best possible care. Kim’s intimate knowledge of the local culture and traditions allows her to forge strong relationships with our patients, creating a warm and welcoming environment for everyone who walks through our doors. Her dedication to delivering top-notch care perfectly aligns with our mission to provide exceptional physical therapy services.

Lori and Kim join an incredible partnership dedicated to serving the communities we hold dear and the exceptional team of professionals who have made our company thrive over the past 26 years. Their combined experience, expertise, and genuine care for our patients and staff make them the perfect addition to our growing family.

We’re excited about the bright future ahead with Lori and Kim as integral parts of our leadership team. Together, we’ll continue to provide top-tier care to our patients and make a positive impact on the well-being of our communities.