Welcome Rachel Goff to Fremont Therapy Group in Riverton

Fremont Therapy Group in Riverton is proud to welcome its newest therapist, Rachel Goff, PT, DPT.

Rachel uses evidence-based techniques to provide the best care to her patients. She counts pediatrics, hippotherapy, and neuromuscular rehab, as areas of advanced research and interest. As a Fremont County native, Rachel has a passion for our diverse rural population and takes great pride in showing patients that their bodies are stronger than they may believe and that with some hard work, they can attain their goals.

Rachel earned her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of Wyoming, and her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Utah. She is thrilled to be treating patients in the county where she grew up and to have the ability to give back to the community that gave so much to her.

Originally from Kinnear, Rachel loves to travel. She also enjoys paddle boarding adventures and relaxing on the porch, watching sunsets with her dog, Fred.

“I have lived in the Fremont area growing up, so I’m excited to give back to the community that gave so much to me. “

Welcome, Rachel!

To make an appointment with Rachel, please call (307) 856-7021.

Fremont Therapy Group has been serving the Riverton and Lander communities since 1996 and clinics in Green River, Rock Springs, and Rawlins since 2014. All of our clinics offer orthopedic therapy, pain management, aquatic therapy, neurological rehabilitation, and cardiovascular conditioning, as well as therapies that address sports and work-related injuries, hand, neck, and back pain and injuries, women’s health, balance problems, and vestibular dysfunctions.