WDOC reports scam involving inmates, offenders

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) has been made aware of a potential telephone scam related to their inmates, offenders, correctional facilities, and other associated agencies.

The Department is aware of at least three families of WDOC offenders who have been approached.

In essence, a caller contacts known associates of incarcerated/supervised individuals

and requests money for an early release program. The caller tends to relay information that seems legitimate, but it is not.

“This is not part of a legitimate WDOC program and the Department would never ask anyone for money,” the WDOC said in a press release. “Please be cautious of calls of this nature and any disclosures you make.”

If you receive a call of this nature, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.