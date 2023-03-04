CBS documentary about Honor Farm, Wild Horse Sanctuary to re-air March 12

(Fremont County, WY) – A CBS documentary about the Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program through the Wyoming Department of Corrections at the Honor Farm in Riverton and the Wild Horse Sanctuary outside of Lander will re-air on Sunday, March 12, according to the WDOC.

A CBS crew filmed the documentary in June 2022, and it originally aired on 60 Minutes in November 2022.

WDOC Director Daniel Shannon commented, “I hope people of Wyoming, and elsewhere, have a chance to view this documentary as it puts on display the value of this program for these Wyoming range animals as well as our offenders at the WHF.”

