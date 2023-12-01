WDOC move inmates out-of-state due to staff vacancies

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) announced in a press release on Nov. 30 that they placed inmates at the Sublette and Lincoln county jails. In addition, the WDOC moved 240 inmates to the Tallahatchie Correctional Institute in Tallahatchie, MS.

The out-of-state transports took place on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, 2023. Both transports took place without incident, the press release notes.

The reassignment of these inmates to these other facilities is a result of staff vacancies.

“The WDOC anticipates maintaining inmates out of facility and state until staffing increases within the agency,” the press release states. “Inmates will be returned immediately as vacancies improve.”

The WDOC shared no other information.