Unit supervisor Shea Rose appointed to deputy warden

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) Director Daniel Shannon is pleased to announce the appointment of the Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) Unit Supervisor Shea Rose to Deputy Warden at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution. The promotion is effective November 1, 2023. His physical move to this facility will be determined by the Prison Division Administrator, Scott Abbott.

Mr. Rose began his career with the WDOC at the Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) as a Correctional Officer in 2010 and remained there until 2014. He returned back to work as a Correctional Officer at the WHF from 2015 to 2016 before leaving to finish his degree at

the University of Wyoming. Mr. Rose returned back to work for the WDOC in 2018 at WSP as a Correctional Officer. During his time at WSP, Mr. Rose worked as a Correctional Officer and Case Worker. He was promoted to the position of Unit Supervisor in January 2021 at WSP, which he held until obtaining this promotion. Mr. Rose has accumulated 10 years of service with the WDOC.

Mr. Rose has attended the Prison Fellowship Warden Exchange program, and also was a part of the development, implementation and management of the Youthful Offender Transition Program at WSP. During his time with the WDOC, he has been a field training officer as a Correctional Officer and Case Worker. He has also been certified as a Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy Level 1 Firearms Instructor.

Mr. Rose graduated with a B.A. in Criminal Justice in August 2017 from the University of Wyoming. He also graduated with an A.S. in Homeland Security in May 2009 from Central Wyoming College.

Mr. Rose is a Wyoming Native and was born in Lander.

Director Daniel Shannon commented, “I want to welcome Deputy Warden Rose to his next leadership role. I have no doubt he will make a great addition to the WMCI Team.” In accepting the position Mr. Rose commented the he is “looking forward to serving the Department in this capacity.”