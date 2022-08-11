Double homicide person of interest located; WDOC issues press release with further information

Luke Thomas Young, the person of interest in the August 9 double homicide of Casper residents Kameron Young Johnson (27) and Acacia Colvin (19), has reportedly been located, and the Wyoming Department of Corrections has also issued the following press release concerning events leading up to the day’s events.

“Offender Young was sentenced on March 17, 2021 for Unlawful Manufacture/Delivery of Schedule I or II Drugs and sentenced to 3 to 5 years by Judge Fenn in the Fourth Wyoming Judicial District in Sheridan County, WY.

“Offender Young completed the required programming while incarcerated. He was awarded a parole grant conditional upon his completion of the Adult Community Corrections program he was participating in at the time of his failure to report back to the facility from his place of employment on August 4, 2022 at approximately 11:00 PM.

“A warrant was issued by Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon on the morning of August 5, 2022 for his arrest.”

On Wednesday, August 10, the ensuing investigation and search for Young led to the closure of HWY 20-26 from Zero Road to Thirty Three Mile Road, and later HWY 20-26 between Landmark Lane and Thirty Three Mile Road.

The roads were later opened at 11:13 AM.

At 3:10 PM, the following update was shared on the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

“Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and our Investigations Division.

“This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available.

“Our Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.

“Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

“Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.”

