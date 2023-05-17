WDOC announces Employee, Trainer and Officer of the Year

(Cheyenne, WY) – Wyoming Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon has announced the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) Employee and Officer of the Year and Trainer of the Year.

Laura Vaselin, a probation and parole agent in the Casper Field Office, has been selected as the WDOC Employee of the Year. Sergeant (Sgt) Mathew Abraham Ian, from the Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF), has been selected as the WDOC Officer of the Year. Christopher Thompson, who is a Lieutenant with the Wyoming State Penitentiary, was chosen as the WDOC Trainer of the Year.

The WDOC is extremely grateful for the dedication Lieutenant Thompson, Agent Vaselin and Sgt Abraham have shown. It is seen in their day-to-day efforts, inside institutions and in the community. All three are role models for staff, offenders and community members alike.

Advertisement

Agent Vaselin and Sgt Abraham were chosen from 13 staff that were previously selected as

employees and officers of the year from their respective correctional facility or field region. Those staff members are:

Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp – Mandy Jerry and Officer Gary Ridenour

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution – Sheri Daly and Sgt Fernando De La Torre

Wyoming State Penitentiary – Jessica Martinez and Sgt Haley Viau

Wyoming Women’s Center – Bill Shoup and Sgt Kelsey Peterson

Wyoming Honor Farm – Kylie Cook and Sgt. Mathew Abraham

Central Office – Anne Fowler

Field Services – Laura Vaselin (South Region) and Vi Gardner (North Region)

WDOC’s Employee and Officer of the Year acknowledged for their accomplishments at a luncheon in Cheyenne on May 4 hosted by Governor Gordon. Governor Gordon also signed a proclamation honoring Correctional Professionals Week which occurred May 8th through May 12th. He also thanked the employees for their dedicated hard work, commitment and sacrifice to the WDOC and to the citizens of Wyoming. Employees were also recognized internally at the WDOC Presentation of Employee of the Year Certificates on May 11.