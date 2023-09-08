Water line repairs almost complete on North 2nd Street – Set to move to 200 block of Cliff Street next week

As the City of Lander nears completion of the water line repairs on the 100 block of North 2nd Street, the intersection at North 2nd Street and Lincoln and the 100 block of North 2nd will be closed beginning on Monday, September 11, at 8 AM. There will be a water outage beginning at 8 AM for those located in the 100 block of North 2nd Street and 200 Block of Lincoln Street as they do the final tie-in on Lincoln and North 2nd Street.

If you will be affected by this water shut-off, you will be notified on Friday, September 8. Crews will work in this area until water has been restored. Late afternoon is the anticipated time when your water line will be operable.

Attention will now turn to the upcoming water line repair project on the 200 block of Cliff Street on September 12th or 13th. To facilitate these crucial repairs, the 200 block of Cliff Street will be temporarily closed to traffic for approximately two weeks. After months of securing essential parts for the repairs, we are dedicated to finalizing this project before the impending winter. The City of Lander extends its gratitude to the community for your understanding and cooperation during this process as we work to repair our city’s infrastructure.