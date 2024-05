(Fort Washakie, WY) – The 2nd annual Co-ed 3×3 Basketball Tournament is happening on June 22 at the Fort Washakie Post Office parking lot starting at 9 a.m.

The entry fee is $150. Age divisions are listed on the flyer below.

To register, email [email protected]. Call Gail St. Clair at (307) 330-8217 for more info.

