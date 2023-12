(Riverton, WY) – Action from the Strannigan Invitational continues early Friday with a girls/boys double header. The Lady Wolverines tip at 10:00 a.m. from Wolverine Gym, with the boys to follow around 11:30.

The Lady Wolverines fell to Sheridan Thursday 67-38 while the boys hung on for an exciting 58-56 win.

Catch games all season long on County 10’s YouTube channel.

