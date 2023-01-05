WATCH LIVE: Riverton takes on Cheyenne Central at the Taco John’s Classic

Wyatt Burichka
Wyatt Burichka
Darrick DeVries is the leading scorer for the Wolverines after four games - {h/t Randy Tucker}

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton High School basketball is at the Taco John’s Classic in Cheyenne. They face off against Cheyenne Central today! The boys play at 2 p.m. The girls play at 6:30 p.m.

County 10 will have coverage of Riverton Basketball all weekend. John Gabrielsen has the call of Riverton basketball. Coverage begins at 1:40 p.m. with the Porter’s Tailgate Show.

You can listen to the game live on 105.1 Jack F.M. or stream the video here! Video feeds are on Facebook or YouTube.

Advertisement

Youcan watch the girls game below

You can watch the game boys below.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.