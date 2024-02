(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley High School basketball wraps up their regular season this week with two home double-headers. First, it’s the Thermopolis Bobcats coming to town Thursday night.

Matt Myers and Scott Fuller have the action tonight beginning with girls varsity at 6:00 p.m. and boys following at 7:30. The games can be seen on our YouTube channel or in the player below and heard on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM!