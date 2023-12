(Lander, WY) – Lander basketball is back on the court today against Star Valley on the second day of the Strannigan Classic.

Last night, the Lady Tigers came out with a 45-42 win over third-ranked Powell. The Lander Tigers fell to second-ranked Powell in the night cap 61-34.

Action starts at 10 a.m. with the girls followed by the boys at 11:30 against Star Valley! You can watch the full live game below!

