(WATCH and LISTEN LIVE) – Riverton boys and girls regional basketball coverage

(Green River, WY) – The Riverton boys and girls are off to the 4A West regional tournament in Green River Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The girls open regional play Thursday at 9:00 a.m. against Star Valley and the boys play at 1:30 p.m. versus Evanston.

Our friends at SVI Media have made it possible to watch every game from the 4A West regional tournament this year, including County 10’s coverage of Riverton games.

Advertisement

WATCH EVERY GAME BY CLICKING HERE!

Audio coverage of every game can also be heard on 105.1 JACK-FM.

And to follow along with the regional basketball brackets this week, click here.