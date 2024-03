(Fremont County, WY) – “The warming trend continues today, but scattered mid-level clouds will keep temperatures from warming too much,” the National Weather Service in Riverton said. “An isolated rain shower or two is possible this afternoon.”

The highs across the 10 range from 35 degrees in South Pass City to 55 degrees in Shoshoni. Check out the graphic below for today’s high temps near you. h/t NWSR