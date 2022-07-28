Warm today, with likely thunderstorms and showers

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous than yesterday, especially in western and southern regions.

Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible in western Wyoming, with some red flag warnings in effect.

Showers and storms will continue into Friday as well.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 78 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 50’s for most, with Shoshoni and Dubois the outliers at 60 and 47 degrees.