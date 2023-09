(Fremont County, WY) – “It will be warm today, once again,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “There is a better chance for rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon for much of the area. Damaging wind is the biggest threat, but large hail is also possible.”

Highs across the 10 range from 71 degrees in South Pass City and Dubois to 80 degrees in Shoshoni. Check out the graphic below for today’s highs in your area and severe weather risk. h/t NWSR