Warm start to Wednesday; cold front, precipitation moves in this evening into Thursday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will be above normal again, ahead of a cold front that will progress southward through the day, reaching the Divide early this evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread across much of the area, with isolated showers ending late tonight.

The NWSR also shared yesterday, that a warming trend will follow the rains and cooler temperatures today and tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to mid 70’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s. h/t NWSR