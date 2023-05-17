NWSR 5 day outlook calls for warmer temps, active snowmelt

(Fremont County, WY) – Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler and wetter for much of the region before conditions dry out and begin to warm on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton five day outlook for 5/17-5/21.

The warming trend continues through the weekend into next week. Temperatures look warm enough to begin a period of active mountain snowmelt by late in the weekend, so be alert to rising water levels.

(Click here for information on how/where to get sandbags in Fremont County. )

Tributaries of the Snake, along with the main stem Bear River and Salt River, have the best potential for minor flooding to occur by Monday or Tuesday. h/t NWSR