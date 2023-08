(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday is looking to be warm, dry, and windy.

Gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph will be common, with gusts up to 50 mph possible for wind prone locations.

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are in place, and are favorable for rapid fire spreads.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s for most today, with Shoshoni a bit warmer at 90 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s and 50’s. h//t NWSR