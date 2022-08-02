Want to eat Wyoming? 

Stock your kitchen with fruits, veggies, meats, and dairy from local farmers and ranchers.
Wyoming farmers and ranchers collaborate with the state-wide food hub EatWyoming.com to offer online ordering and delivery for your convenience. Now, you can eat the freshest local food, ferry the kids to practice, change the oil, mow the lawn, and take the boat out. You can do it all, and conveniently buy local!
Here’s how:
- Subscribe to the VeggieBox for a weekly or “leapfrog” every other-week delivery of seasonally fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables grown in Fremont County and across the Cowboy State.
- Order your proteins – milk, yogurt, butter, lamb, chicken, and, of course, beef – for delivery with your VeggieBox.
- Then, select your favorite sauces, marinades, spreads, seasonings, and flours.
- As you fill your online basket, sneak in the ice cream!
- For your busy weeks, order prepared meals from local ingredients.
- At checkout, select a customer pickup location near you or home delivery.
Fresh. Local. Convenient. And, you support Wyoming’s cowboys! Home-grown resiliency. It’s the Wyoming way.
Fremont County producers that participate in the EatWyoming.com food hub, include:
- Lake View Gardens, Kinnear
- Melissahof, Lander
- Mountain Sun Farm, Lander
- Smedts Farm and Ranch, Lander
- Pot Hook Beef, Pavillion
- Wyoming Cowboy Cuts, Pavillion
- Holy Smokes!, Riverton
- Lynch Farm, Shoshoni
- Bud Dog Ranch, Shoshoni
“Central Wyoming College, and its student farm, are excited to help support the Eatwyoming.com Food Hub,” says Melissa Hemken, CWC Community Food System Specialist. “EatWyoming.com and CWC team to assist Wyoming producers and food businesses in aggregating the local food products ordered and deliver them to you, the community supporters. We also provide this service for wholesale accounts, such as restaurants, schools and health care facilities.”
If you’re a farmer, rancher, or local food business that would like to join, email Hemken at [email protected]. Contact Hemken for information on local food wholesale services, as well.