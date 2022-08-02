Want to eat Wyoming? 

Stock your kitchen with fruits, veggies, meats, and dairy from local farmers and ranchers.

Wyoming farmers and ranchers collaborate with the state-wide food hub EatWyoming.com to offer online ordering and delivery for your convenience. Now, you can eat the freshest local food, ferry the kids to practice, change the oil, mow the lawn, and take the boat out. You can do it all, and conveniently buy local!

Here’s how:

Fresh. Local. Convenient. And, you support Wyoming’s cowboys! Home-grown resiliency. It’s the Wyoming way.

Fremont County producers that participate in the EatWyoming.com food hub, include:

“Central Wyoming College, and its student farm, are excited to help support the Eatwyoming.com Food Hub,” says Melissa Hemken, CWC Community Food System Specialist. “EatWyoming.com and CWC team to assist Wyoming producers and food businesses in aggregating the local food products ordered and deliver them to you, the community supporters. We also provide this service for wholesale accounts, such as restaurants, schools and health care facilities.”

If you’re a farmer, rancher, or local food business that would like to join, email Hemken at [email protected]. Contact Hemken for information on local food wholesale services, as well.