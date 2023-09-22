Voting Alert! Choose the Final Plow Names

Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and the Wind River Intertribal Council-DOT are excited to announce that the ‘Plow Personalities: Name the Blizzard Brigade’ contest has reached a thrilling stage—voting is officially open! 🎉

In partnership with our dedicated snow plow operators, the community has embarked on a journey to bring personality to our plows and enhance winter safety on Wyoming’s roads. Now, it’s your chance to vote for your favorite names to adorn the WYDOT and WRITC-DOT snow plow fleet.

Here’s how you can participate:

Cast Your Votes: Choose your favorite names from the creative suggestions. Spread the Word: Encourage friends and family to vote too! Stay Safe on Winter Roads: Snow plow safety tips to remember:

👀 Stay Informed: Download the WYDOT road info app or visit wyoroad.info for real-time updates.

🚙 Cruise Control Off: Disable cruise control when conditions are tricky.

🧐 Stay Alert Near Plows: Reduce speed when near a plow; they travel slower, and rear-end collisions are common.

And as a reminder of the incredible impact of your participation, your chosen names will be transformed into stunning works of community art! Community members, such as students and local artists, will bring these names to life on snow plows in Riverton, Lander, Shoshoni, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Arapaho, and St. Stephens. The Tribal Snow Plows will even display names in both English and Native American languages.

Ready to vote? Visit the Blizzard Brigade Naming Contest Page and help us name our snow plows!