Vote for your favorite candle, win a prize!

(Fremont County, Wyo.) – Monica Thoman of Wind & Sage Candles is excited to collaborate with County 10 to craft a winning candle scent that best represents this place we call home: Fremont County. And now, when you place a vote, you will automatically be entered to win a prize from Wind & Sage Candles! So what are you waiting for?

Or if you want to smell the candles prior to voting, please visit any one of the following locations:

Fremont Local Food Market, 524 E Main St, Riverton (Tues-Sat 10a-5pm) atWork Coworking by County 10, 2255 Brunton Court, Ste A, Riverton (Mon-Fri 8a-5p) Welcome Home by Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking and Fine Cabinetry, 366 Main St, Lander (Tues-Sat 10a-5pm)

The voting will take place on County 10’s website and social media pages, and participants will have the opportunity to win a 15% discount at Wind & Sage Candles if their favorite scent receives the most votes!

Advertisement

Not to worry if your candle doesn’t win, Monica has agreed to offer pre-order sales for each of the four candles on her website at windandsage.com.

The voting for the Fremont County-inspired candle scent will be open through the end of April and the winning scent will be announced on May 1st – just in time to order for Mother’s Day!