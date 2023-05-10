It’s official… County 10 in Bloom is Fremont County’s favorite scent! Get yours now

(Fremont County, Wyo.) – Monica Thoman of Wind & Sage Candles has been excited to be a part of the first ‘In the 10″ collab with County 10! She crafted 4 hand poured candles to represent this place we call home: Fremont County.
The winning candle, voted on by you is….. County 10 in Bloom! Only available for a limited time so get yours now!
- County 10 Candles will be available for local pickup on Saturday, May 13th, and orders will be shipped starting Monday, May 15th.
- Our 2nd round of Preorders for County 10 Candles is currently open. We will have samples and will also be accepting preorders at our Sip & Shop on Thursday, May 11th.
We would like to thank: Fremont Local Food Market, Welcome Home by Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking and Fine Cabinetry, Crux Coffee, Roasted Bean & Cuisine, and Wyoming Mercantile for hosting our smelling stations!
If you voted for the winning candle, keep on the lookout for your 15% off coupon in your email!