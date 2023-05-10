It’s official… County 10 in Bloom is Fremont County’s favorite scent! Get yours now

(Fremont County, Wyo.) – Monica Thoman of Wind & Sage Candles has been excited to be a part of the first ‘In the 10″ collab with County 10! She crafted 4 hand poured candles to represent this place we call home: Fremont County.

The winning candle, voted on by you is….. County 10 in Bloom! Only available for a limited time so get yours now!

County 10 Candles will be available for local pickup on Saturday, May 13th, and orders will be shipped starting Monday, May 15th.

Our 2nd round of Preorders for County 10 Candles is currently open. We will have samples and will also be accepting preorders at our Sip & Shop on Thursday, May 11th.

We would like to thank: Fremont Local Food Market, Welcome Home by Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking and Fine Cabinetry, Crux Coffee, Roasted Bean & Cuisine, and Wyoming Mercantile for hosting our smelling stations!

If you voted for the winning candle, keep on the lookout for your 15% off coupon in your email!