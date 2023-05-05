It’s official… County 10 in Bloom is Fremont Counties favorite scent!

(Fremont County, Wyo.) – Monica Thoman of Wind & Sage Candles has been excited to be a part of the first ‘In the 10″ collab with County 10! She crafted 4 hand poured candles to represent this place we call home: Fremont County.

The winning candle, voted on by you is….. County 10 in Bloom!

Get in on the winning smell and order your candle today! And what do you know, it is just in time for Mother’s Day:)

We would like to thank: Fremont Local Food Market, Welcome Home by Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking and Fine Cabinetry, Crux Coffee, Roasted Bean & Cuisine, and Wyoming Mercantile for hosting our smelling stations!

If you voted for the winning candle, keep on the lookout for your 15% off coupon in your email!